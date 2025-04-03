What you need to know

Google is working on a desktop-style Chrome for Android with extension support, something mobile Chrome has been missing.

This new version is designed for larger Android devices like Chromebooks, and it’s a big step toward closing the gap between mobile and desktop browsing.

It’s still a bit rough—no easy way to manage extensions, no toolbar button, and installing them isn’t as smooth as on desktop.

Google is apparently working on a unique version of Chrome for Android with a full-fledged desktop-style interface. This version stands out by finally bringing browser extension support, something the current mobile Chrome completely lacks.

Thanks to a recent code tweak, users can now manually install extensions by simply dragging and dropping .crx files into the chrome://extensions page.

Built for big screens

True to its name and the reports from late 2024, the Desktop Android version of Chrome is built to bring the browser’s core features to large-screen Android devices, including Chromebooks and other computers. With Chrome OS on its way out, a solid replacement is more important than ever.

Rahman has been putting these test Chrome builds through their paces, and the results speak for themselves. He's already got extensions like Dark Reader, Keepa, and uBlock Origin up and running, proving that an Android-based Chrome can fully support extensions.

Despite the progress, there are still a few hiccups. For one, users can’t access extension settings yet, and there’s no toolbar button to easily toggle extensions. Additionally, without a Chrome Web Store equivalent for Android, installing extensions still feels a bit basic. It works, but it's definitely not polished.

It appears that Google is currently putting all its energy into just making extensions work at all. So, to check on or manage your extensions, you'll need to head straight to the chrome://extensions page.

Regular phones? Don’t hold your breath

Adding extension support to Chrome for Android is a big step toward matching the desktop browsing experience. Sure, it’s still a bit rough around the edges, but make no mistake: this is the foundation for something huge.

That said, these changes probably won’t lead to extensions being available on Chrome for regular Android phones. Google has purposely stayed away from adding extension support on Android, unlike Firefox and Microsoft Edge, signaling a clear strategy behind the decision.