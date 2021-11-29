Amazon Music recently announced users can now access synchronized transcripts for select podcasts in the U.S., making it the latest streaming platform to include a transcript option. In addition to giving users the ability to enjoy their favorite podcasts in different ways, the feature makes it easier to navigate new podcast episodes for specific information by scrolling through the transcript. Here's what you need to do to find podcast transcripts in Amazon Music.

How to find podcast transcripts in Amazon Music

Following in the footsteps of Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, and Spotify, Amazon Music now allows you to scan through podcast episode transcripts, which makes it easier to find the information you're interested in. Here are the steps you need to take to find podcast transcripts in Amazon Music.

Login to your Amazon Music account. Open the Podcasts tab on the Amazon Music homepage. Navigate to and select the podcast episode you want to read through. On the episode art, you will be given the option to Tap to view and navigate transcript.

In addition to being available on the album art, the transcript option should be visible when you are in full-screen mode. It's also worth pointing out that, when you tap on a line in the transcript, the playback jumps to that specific point in the podcast. Additionally, you can see a preview of the later part of an episode as you move the cursor along, similar to how to thumbnail previews pop up when you scrub through a video.

While the transcript feature is currenlty only available for select Amazon Original and Wondery podcasts such as SmartLess, Dr. Death, and Uncommon Ground With Van Jones, there are plans to make the feature available on podcast episodes from the likes of American Public Media, audiochuck, Cadence13, The New York Times, Stitcher, and more in the near future.

Podcasts and more

As of September 2020, podcasts are now available to stream on all tiers of Amazon Music at no additional cost, including free access on the web, Echo devices, and in the Amazon Music mobile app. As such, the above steps should apply no matter how you're accessing podcasts via Amazon Music.

Still not sold on Amazon Music? Beyond adding transcripts to podcasts, Amazon Music recently announced that Amazon Music Unlimited subscribers can now listen to tracks mixed in spatial audio on a variety of devices. This includes Sony's SRS-RA5000 and SRS-RA3000 wireless speakers and HT-A9, HT-A7000, and HT-A5000 home theater systems, which support 360 Reality Audio with Alexa Cast. At this time, Apple music only supports Dolby Atmos.