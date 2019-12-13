The Oculus Quest is a standalone virtual reality (VR) headset that doesn't require any cables to be connected to your PC. The device has received a number of new features in recent months, but hand tracking may be the most significant. Yesterday, Oculus updated the Quest software so that you can enable hand tracking as an Experimental Feature.

If you want to enable hand tracking on your Quest, just follow the instructions below.

Turn on your Quest and click on Settings in the menu bar towards the bottom of the screen. This should give you the option to See All of the settings.

Select the About tab and check if a software update is available. Make sure your Quest is running the latest software by confirming that the top right corner of the window says No Updates Available. If a software update is available, start installing it and plug in your headset to the bundled charger. Wait for it to update and go back to Settings after the update is done.

Above About in Settings, you'll notice the Experimental Features tab. Click on it and you should see an option to toggle hand tracking. You may need to restart your headset in order to see this option. Toggle hand tracking on and you're good to go.

To use hand tracking, you can click on Settings and the quick-access menu bar will give you the option to use your hands. Unfortunately, hand tracking is still quite rough around the edges so don't expect for it to become the primary way you navigate.

Are you using hand tracking already on Quest? What do you think of it? Let us know.