Google Photos has a very nice Memories widget on iOS that Android users have been envious due to its aesthetic nature. Its minimalist, clean look is superb, and the slideshow feature of old pictures gives you a tinge of nostalgia whenever you look at your phone. Thankfully, the iOS-style Google Photos memory widget has finally made its way to the Android platform. Here's how you can enable it and add the cute widget to your Android phone.

How to enable the iOS style Google Photos memory widget on Android

Anyone can add this widget to their Android phone as long as they have the Google Photos app. However, remember you will only see the Memories widget on your phone if Google Photos runs version v5.52.0.0387241369 or above.

Tap and hold on the home screen of your Android phone. Tap on Widgets. Find and tap on the Google Photos Memories widget. The widget is 2x2 by default but you can change this later. Place the Google Photos Memories widget on your home screen. After placing, tap and hold the Memories widget and readjust the size.

Once you place the Memories widget on your Android phone's home screen, it will display pictures from your Google Photos library. This includes images from different times in the past. If you don't want to see specific dates, people, or pets, then you can head to the settings within the cloud storage app and hide unwanted memories in Google Photos.

Our top equipment picks

There are hundreds of different gallery apps in the Google Play Store, but none come close to Google Photos. Its integration with Google Drive and your Google account makes it extremely useful and accessible at all times. It also enables you to edit your pictures using Google's fantastic photo editing software, gives you the benefits of Google Lens in-app, and more. If you need a cloud storage platform for pictures on Android, your search ends with Google Photos.