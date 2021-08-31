Google's Pixel phones are some of the best Android phones you can buy, and not just because of their amazing cameras and hardware. Arguably the best reason to purchase a Pixel is the software available on the phones, from exclusive Pixel features to quarterly Pixel feature drops. One such underrated but important recent Pixel drop is called Adaptive Sound. This uses your phone's microphone(s) to determine the noise environment around you and make adjustments in the software to improve the speaker sound quality. Pretty cool, huh? We'll show you how to enable this Adaptive Sound feature on your Google Pixel device.

How to enable Adaptive Sound on your Google Pixel phone

Open up the Settings app on your Pixel phone. Scroll down and tap on the Sound & vibration tile. Tap on Adaptive Sound. Toggle the switch to turn on Adaptive Sound.

According to our testing, this feature currently only works on the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, but not the Pixel 4a or Pixel 5a. It's not clear if it will be available on those devices at some point in the future, though we should expect it on the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro.

Google has ceased production and sales of the Pixel 4a 5G and Pixel 5, though you may still be able to find them at various carriers, retailers, and resellers. According to Google's official support documentation for Adaptive Sound, the feature should be available on all phones after the 4a 5G, which should include the 5a.