Among the dozens of apps and services that Google offers, Google Docs is easily one of the most powerful. The online word processing program is used by millions of users around the world for its collaborative workflow and easy access. And thanks to the recent addition of a universal @-menu, it has become even easier to insert images, tables, charts, and more into Google Docs. In fact, you don't even need to move your mouse to do so!

How to quickly and easily insert images, tables, charts, and more into Google Docs

Regardless of what you want to insert, you start off by hitting the @ key in any document. This brings up a menu with a list of recommended items that can be added to the document.

The items that can be inserted into your document include images, tables, drawings, charts, different types of lists, titles and headings, footnotes, and much more. You can even add other documents stored in your Google Drive, meeting blocks from Google Calendar, and directly mention other users by their email addresses.

How to insert images in Google Docs

Choose the Image option from the @-menu, Select the source (e.g. Google Drive, Google Photos, your computer) of the image to be uploaded from the sub-menu. Once you navigate to the image's location, all you have to do is select it and click the Insert option. It should now be inserted into your document.

How to insert tables in Google Docs

Choose the Table option from the @-menu. You'll be presented with a pop-out grid of cells. Use the grid to specify the size of your table by highlighting the cells. A table can have a maximum of 10 rows and colums each. Once the size is specified, the table will be inserted into your document.

How to insert charts in Google Docs

Choose the Chart option from the @-menu. Select the type of chart (e.g. Bar, Line) to be added. Once the chart is added, click on it to access the linked options menu from the top-right corner. You can use this option to view/edit the chart's data values in Google Sheets.

Supercharge your Google Docs workflow

Whether you want to insert a footnote, other documents stored in Google Drive, or anything else, the steps remain virtually the same.

It's also worth mentioning that many of these items are interactive. For example, if you hover over a user's email address, you can view or edit their access options for the document. Similarly, adding a meeting block lets you add notes, view/edit the list of attendees, and more.

