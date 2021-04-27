The Samsung Galaxy S1 Ultra is a fantastic phone. It has one of the best Android cameras out, but knowing how to disable Samsung's automatic face smoothing on your Galaxy phone can make it even better. One of the reasons that you'll find the face smoothing feature built into the phone's camera app on a Samsung Galaxy phone and not on something like the Pixel 5 is because each one has software features that are more popular in different cultures. There's nothing wrong with leaving face smoothing enabled, but if you don't like the way it makes your photos look — here's some quick steps to help you turn this feature off.

How to disable Samsung's automatic face smoothing on your Galaxy phone