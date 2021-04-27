The Samsung Galaxy S1 Ultra is a fantastic phone. It has one of the best Android cameras out, but knowing how to disable Samsung's automatic face smoothing on your Galaxy phone can make it even better. One of the reasons that you'll find the face smoothing feature built into the phone's camera app on a Samsung Galaxy phone and not on something like the Pixel 5 is because each one has software features that are more popular in different cultures. There's nothing wrong with leaving face smoothing enabled, but if you don't like the way it makes your photos look — here's some quick steps to help you turn this feature off.
How to disable Samsung's automatic face smoothing on your Galaxy phone
- Open the camera app on your phone.
- Tap on the magic wand icon in the upper right corner.
- Select Face in the options at the top of your screen.
- Toward the bottom of the screen, tap on the face icon to turn off the face smoothing feature.
To disable the feature for selfies, you'll need to follow the same steps listed above but change to the front-facing camera after you open the app. Samsung has been including face smoothing on its phones for years now from its mid-range devices like the Galaxy A52 all the way up into the best Samsung phones that the company makes. However, if you don't like the look of photos using this feature — now you can turn it off.
The new SideQuest mobile app lets you sideload to Quest without a PC
Sick of having to boot up your PC and plug in a bunch of cables just to sideload new apps or updates to your Oculus Quest or Quest 2? SideQuest's new app eliminates those steps, letting you finally sideload to Quest without a PC or wires.
The Moto G Power is one of the best Android phones for $200
Every year, Motorola releases a new Moto G phone as a way for people to get a solid Android handset without spending too much cash. 2020 saw the launch of the Moto G Stylus and Moto G Power, and as far as I'm concerned, the Power is the way to go this year.
The discerning mobile gamer deserves only the best Android has to offer
We're rounding up the best games, free and premium, you should be playing today.
Here are the best Samsung Galaxy A12 cases in 2021
If you're grabbing a Samsung Galaxy A12 smartphone for yourself, a teen, or tween, it's important to ensure the phone and its amazing camera are protected. We found the best cases for you to choose from!