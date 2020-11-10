The PS5 is finally here, and even though it doesn't support Bluetooth audio, there are still plenty of devices you can connect to your new console — including controllers, media remotes, and more. Sony may have updated the menu system on the PS5, but connecting Bluetooth peripherals is just as easy as it was on the PS4.
How to connect Bluetooth devices
- Open Settings from the top-right corner of the dashboard.
Scroll down and select Accessories.
Under General, select Bluetooth Accessories.
- Under Accessories Found, you should see any available devices that are set to Pairing Mode. Simply select one and follow the prompts for your particular type of device.
That's all there is to it! Setting up a Bluetooth device on the PS5 is just as easy as pairing to your phone or laptop. You can connect a wireless keyboard for an easier time typing messages to your friends, or an extra DualSense controller for getting local friends in on the action.
It's worth noting that most of Sony's first-party accessories for the PS5 don't use Bluetooth, instead opting for wired connections or, in the case of the PULSE 3D headset, a USB adapter.
