T-Mobile recently announced that current and new T-Mobile and Sprint customers can get a one-year free subscription to Paramount+ if they subscribe to one of the carrier's postpaid wireless or home internet plans. Here's what you need to do to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile.

How to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile

Starting Nov. 9, T-Mobile is offering customers a free one-year subscription to Paramount+'s Essential plan, which usually costs $4.99 a month, includes limited commercial interruptions, and lacks local live CBS stations. If this sounds like a good deal, you'll want to take the following steps to claim your free year of Paramount+ on T-Mobile.

Navigate to the Paramount+ Plus Deal Page at T-Mobile.com. Check the terms see that the promotion applies to your T-Mobile plan. If the terms apply, choose to Redeem the promotion. Create a new Paramount+ account or Sign in to Paramount+ using existing credentials. You'll be asked to provide your billing information.

It's worth pointing out that this promotion does not apply to T-Mobile customers with the following plans: Prepaid, Mobile Internet only (tablets, laptops, hotspots, watches, etc.), businesses with more than 12 voice lines, Government, Puerto Rico, and Metro by T-Mobile customers.

More about T-Mobile's Paramount+ promo

There are a couple of things that T-Mobile and Sprint customers may want to consider prior to signing up for the Paramount+ on T-Mobile promotion. First off, if you're a new Paramount+ user, you'll be given the option to signup for a free account. If you're an existing Paramount+ subscriber, you'll be given a coupon code that you'll need to enter.

Additionally, if you're an existing Premium plan customer who wants to take advantage of the deal, you'll have to cancel your existing account and then make a new account through the T-Mobile offer at your next billing cycle. It should also be noted that if you currently subscribe to the now-defunct "Limited Commercials plan" that was offered by CBS All Access prior to the Paramount+ launch, you won't be able to get it back if you do cancel.

T-Mobile and Sprint customers who take advantage of this promotion will also want to keep in mind that Paramount+ will automatically start charging you for the next month of service once your free year ends. Unfortunately, Paramount+ will not send a reminder before this happens, so you'll want to set a reminder to cancel your Paramount+ plan after 12 months.