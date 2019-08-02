Having millions of songs and podcasts at your fingertips without the annoyance of ads is a huge benefit to using Spotify Premium. Paying the $10 per month subscription also allows you to skip songs as many times as you like or download songs for when you're offline. However, if you don't think the service is worth the cost, you might want to cancel it. Fortunately, that's really easy to do.
How to cancel Spotify Premium
From a computer go to spotify.com and click Log In in the upper right-hand corner.
This box will pop up. Enter your information and click Log In.
When the page loads, click on Subscription on the left side of the screen.
A page will come up detailing your current Spotify plan. Click on Change or Cancel.
Your account information will now be displayed. Scroll down and click on the link that says Cancel Premium.
Click Yes, Cancel and you're all done.
There are several reasons to pay for Spotify Premium, whether it's for the mobile downloads, ad free music, or the ability to skip any song you want. However, for some people, what's offered isn't worth the cost. After all, there are plenty of other ways to listen to music that don't require a subscription.
Alternative music streamer
Pandora Subscription
Stream your favorite media ad free
A subscription to this music streaming service allows you to skip songs as many times as you like while listening to your favorite hits ad free. There are two subscription options: Pandora Plus or Pandora Premium. The latter gives you unlimited offline listening.
Other helpful listening accessories
Regardless of whether or not you use Spotify Premium, these products can help you access the media you like best.
Sony WH1000XM3 ($348 at Amazon)
These sweet wireless headphones offer digital noise canceling and premium sound quality to seriously amp up your listening experience. You can control the volume, change the track, answer the phone, or pause your music simply by touching the right headphone.
Panasonic ErgoFit In-Ear Earbuds ($8 at Amazon)
These inexpensive earbuds provide excellent sound quality with a 3.6-foot cord. They are available in 15 different colors so you can choose the look you like most.
OontZ Angle 3 (3rd Gen) ($26 at Amazon)
Play your music wherever you go using this portable and affordable speaker. It's IPX5 water resistant and the battery can last up to 14 hours, making it a great little device to use outdoors. Choose from five different colors to get the look you like best.
