Having millions of songs and podcasts at your fingertips without the annoyance of ads is a huge benefit to using Spotify Premium. Paying the $10 per month subscription also allows you to skip songs as many times as you like or download songs for when you're offline. However, if you don't think the service is worth the cost, you might want to cancel it. Fortunately, that's really easy to do.

How to cancel Spotify Premium

From a computer go to spotify.com and click Log In in the upper right-hand corner. This box will pop up. Enter your information and click Log In. When the page loads, click on Subscription on the left side of the screen. A page will come up detailing your current Spotify plan. Click on Change or Cancel. Your account information will now be displayed. Scroll down and click on the link that says Cancel Premium. Click Yes, Cancel and you're all done.

There are several reasons to pay for Spotify Premium, whether it's for the mobile downloads, ad free music, or the ability to skip any song you want. However, for some people, what's offered isn't worth the cost. After all, there are plenty of other ways to listen to music that don't require a subscription.