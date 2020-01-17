Signing up on a carrier without stores can be a scary, especially if something isn't working the way you expect. If you need to contact Visible's customer service, you can chat on Visible's website or through the Visible app on Android or iOS. You can also chat on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

Use the app

One of the first things you'll want to do when you sign up for Visible is to download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

Open the visible app. Tap the question mark symbol in the top right corner. Tap Live Chat. Enter your first name, last name, and email address. You can also enter your phone number. Tap the purple button to chat with an agent.

Use the Visible website

If it's not possible or inconvenient to use the Visible app, you can chat on the help page on Visible's website.

Navigate to visible.com/help. Tap the blue button on the bottom right corner of the page to chat with an expert. Enter your first name, last name, and email address. You can also enter your phone number. Click the blue button at the bottom of the window to start chatting.

Sometimes it's just easier to chat on social media and you probably already have the app installed and an account signed in. If so, Visible has you covered.

Twitter