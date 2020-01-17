Visible appSource: Android Central

Signing up on a carrier without stores can be a scary, especially if something isn't working the way you expect. If you need to contact Visible's customer service, you can chat on Visible's website or through the Visible app on Android or iOS. You can also chat on Facebook Messenger or Twitter.

Use the app

One of the first things you'll want to do when you sign up for Visible is to download the app on the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store.

  1. Open the visible app.
  2. Tap the question mark symbol in the top right corner.
  3. Tap Live Chat.
  4. Enter your first name, last name, and email address. You can also enter your phone number.

  5. Tap the purple button to chat with an agent.

    Visible app contactVisible app contactVisible app contactSource: Visible App

Use the Visible website

If it's not possible or inconvenient to use the Visible app, you can chat on the help page on Visible's website.

  1. Navigate to visible.com/help.

    Visible help pageSource: Visible

  2. Tap the blue button on the bottom right corner of the page to chat with an expert.
  3. Enter your first name, last name, and email address. You can also enter your phone number.
  4. Click the blue button at the bottom of the window to start chatting.

Sometimes it's just easier to chat on social media and you probably already have the app installed and an account signed in. If so, Visible has you covered.

Twitter

Visible Twitter pageSource: @visiblecares Twitter

You can also tweet at Visible Care with your issue. Remember that Twitter is public and you will want to enter a private chat before disclosing personal information. All you have to do after that is watch out for a response or message from @visiblecare.

Facebook

You can also contact Visible over Facebook. To do this, you just have to search for Visible on Facebook or navigate to facebook.com/visiblemobile. After that, it's just a matter of sending it your questions.

This can also be done in the messenger app by searching for Visible and looking for the blue Visible logo.

Send a text

If none of these steps work for you, you can also send a text to 99370 to chat with someone.

Visible Contact pageSource: Visible

One massive perk of taking all of your support online is that you can contact Visible 24 hours a day, every day of the week. Visible's customer support is quick to respond and can get you pointed in the right direction. Don't forget, you can also find a lot of the answers you're looking for on Visible's help page as well.

