Save money and time with Amazon's Gold Box deal today. This sale takes up to 32% off Kyvol Cybovac robot vacuum cleaners and drops each model in the sale down to a previously unseen low price. With prices from just $115 and plenty of smart features, you won't have to break the bank to get one that suits your needs.

Suck up the savings Kyvol Cybovac Robot Vacuum Cleaners Kyvol's Cybovac vacuums feature smarts like voice control, mapping and advanced navigation tech, powerful suction, and more. They're even smart enough to recharge themselves when batteries run low. Prices start at $115. Up to 32% off See at Amazon

The least expensive Kyvol Cybovac E20 robot vacuum cleaner is going for $115 today. That's $54 off its regular price and the lowest we have ever seen. This is actually the first time we've seen it go below $145. This is a great "daily clean" robot vacuum with 2000Pa suction power for getting up those crumbs and dust and dirt that accumulate from the normal wear and tear of moving about your day.

It's easy to schedule and has support for Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa voice assistants which is rare for robot vacuums in this price range. It will run for 150 minutes before returning itself to its charging base to power back up.

The most advanced robot vacuum available in this sale is the Kyvol Cybovac E30 robot vacuum cleaner that's on sale for $159.99 — a $60 discount. The E30 has hit $200 at Amazon a few times but this is by far the lowest it has ever gone there.

The E30 offers some more advanced features, including an enhanced gyroptic navigation system that allows it to clean your home more thoroughly following an efficient zig-zag path, creating a map in real-time. It also has stronger suction than the E20 — 2200Pa versus 2000Pa — and a three-stage cleaning system that helps to lift embedded dust and hair.

The deals end tonight or when sold out so don't miss out on these best-ever prices if you want one.