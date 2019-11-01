If all the leaks of Motorola's brazen attempt at profiting off your nostalgia for its iconic RAZR and the renders showing the phone every which way haven't sated you yet, you might be pleased to know the upcoming midrange foldable from the company has now been captured in the wild.

Thanks to Slashleaks, we now have a good sense of what the phone will look like in your hands. In its unfolded configuration, the device looks almost like a regular phone. Though, its large bottom chin with the fingerprint sensor looks incredibly chunky and sticks out like a sore thumb. The bottom bezels on the screen are also much larger than they seem in the renders, making the phone feel dated already. Maybe that's just because it's an early prototype, and the end product may be far more accepting of the bezel-less trend than this image would suggest. And, yes, your eyes aren't deceiving you. There's a notch at the top, which many of you might hate.

But at first glance, the phone looks to be a faithful — and beautiful — copy of the original, sans the metallic keyboard. The picture is, unfortunately, not detailed enough to really get a feel of how prominent the crease in the middle of the screen will be. And you obviously can't see the secondary display on the other side.

In terms of specs, the resurrected RAZR will likely be an entirely midrange affair, sporting Qualcomm's Snapdragon 710 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. It'll also feature only a single camera according to renders, far short of the two to three sensors even the cheapest smartphones these days come with. Motorola is expected to make an official announcement on November 13, so you just need to wait til then for more live shots of the phone. Unless there are even more leaks, of course.