It's a great year to spend some time outdoors and get off the grid, though that doesn't mean you have to leave all your devices at home. The new Tacklife Autumn Exclusive Power Station 300W can help you keep them all powered up while you're traveling, and today it's nearly $100 off at Amazon. Simply use promo code RJH3SX8J during checkout to drop its price down to $216.97. That's a savings of $93 off its regular price of $310, and it also marks the best price we've seen on this model so far.
This portable solar power station features a built-in handle that makes it easy to carry wherever you go. It's equipped with two AC outlets, a USB-C port, two USBA ports, and a cigarette lighter socket. Whether you're camping in a tent or in an RV, this is nearly an essential pickup as it can power TVs, drones, mini-fridges, small appliances, and of course all your mobile devices including your phone, tablet, and computer.
Tacklife's Power Station 300W can be used with high-efficiency solar panels that let you charge it up outdoors using sunlight, as long as they are not rated at over 150W. There's also a built-in wireless charger on top so you can lay your phone there and have it powered up without being plugged in. Plus with its overload protection design, your connected devices remain safe from over-voltage, over-current, and over-heating.
