What you need to know
- New CAD-based renders of the Google Pixel 5 5G have surfaced.
- They reveal a hole-punch display, rear-mounted fingerprint scanner, and a dual-camera setup.
- The 'flagship' phone is tipped to have a 5.7- or 5.8-inch display.
We got our first look at Google's 'flagship' Pixel 5 last month, courtesy of the folks at Pigtou. More detailed CAD-based renders of the Pixel 5 have now surfaced online. The new renders, shared by leaker @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, seem to confirm that the Pixel 5 will use the same design language as the Pixel 4a.
As you can see in the renders below, the Pixel 5 will have a similar hole-punch display as the Pixel 4a. On the back of the phone will be a square camera bump housing three sensors and an LED flash. While two of them are expected to be camera sensors, it isn't clear what the third sensor will be used for. Unlike the Pixel 4 series, however, the Pixel 5 will also have a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back.
While @OnLeaks hasn't revealed any specs, he does claim that the phone's display measures between 5.7 and 5.8-inches diagonally. Previous leaks have suggested the Pixel 5 will use a Quad HD+ AMOLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the phone is expected to feature Qualcomm's mid-range Snapdragon 765G chipset, paired with at least 6GB of RAM and 128GB storage.
As confirmed by Google earlier this month, the Pixel 5 will launch alongside the Pixel 4a 5G this fall. While a specific date hasn't been officially confirmed yet, leaker Jon Prosser recently suggested the two phones could launch on September 30. The Pixel 5 is rumored to start at $699 in the U.S.
