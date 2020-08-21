We got our first look at Google's 'flagship' Pixel 5 last month, courtesy of the folks at Pigtou. More detailed CAD-based renders of the Pixel 5 have now surfaced online. The new renders, shared by leaker @OnLeaks and Pricebaba, seem to confirm that the Pixel 5 will use the same design language as the Pixel 4a.

As you can see in the renders below, the Pixel 5 will have a similar hole-punch display as the Pixel 4a. On the back of the phone will be a square camera bump housing three sensors and an LED flash. While two of them are expected to be camera sensors, it isn't clear what the third sensor will be used for. Unlike the Pixel 4 series, however, the Pixel 5 will also have a capacitive fingerprint sensor on the back.