Samsung's flagships are often the best Android phones, but the South Korean manufacturer is unique in the way it releases phones. Samsung's dual-sourcing strategy means that a select few markets like North America and Korea feature flagships powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon chipsets, with most other countries getting Exynos chipsets instead.

Samsung used this strategy to great effect over the last six years, and it doesn't look like that's set to change in 2021. The U.S. version of the Galaxy S21 series will be powered by Qualcomm's latest Snapdragon 888 chipset, with the global versions set to feature the upcoming Exynos 2100.

The reason Samsung doesn't use Exynos chipsets globally is down to carrier compatibility. Qualcomm makes the best cellular modems in the industry, and for the 4G era, Samsung didn't really have a recourse but to use Qualcomm's designs in the U.S. to ensure compatibility with the likes of Verizon and Sprint.

Samsung has switched to Arm cores for its 2021 Exynos chipsets.

But that dynamic has shifted with the introduction of 5G; Samsung's 2021 Exynos chipsets feature a mmWave 5G modem in addition to Sub-6 bands, so theoretically, Samsung should be able to introduce an Exynos-powered phone in the U.S. That's not going to be the case next year, but it is a distinct possibility two or three years down the line.

The modem changes are just one part of a larger overhaul that Samsung has planned for Exynos is 2021. In this instance, the Samsung I'm referring to is Samsung LSI, the semiconductor unit that designs and manufactures the Exynos chipsets. It then licenses the designs to Samsung Electronics, which uses them in its devices.

So if you've used any Samsung phone in the UK, India, or most global markets outside of North America and Korea, the device was powered by an Exynos chipset. While Samsung LSI made a lot of positive strides in designing its own chipsets, it isn't on the same level as Qualcomm. At the heart of the problem is the custom core that Samsung uses in its flagship Exynos chips, going all the way back to the Galaxy S7.