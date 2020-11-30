It's no secret that Amazon offers some of the best Cyber Monday deals every year, but its latest sale on the Echo Dot Kids Edition smart speakers is truly one of the greatest offers you'll find anywhere right now.

Just keeping kids entertained can be a full-time job in itself, which is why Amazon's Kids Edition devices are so handy. The Echo Dot Kids Edition is there for your kid to ask every question they can think up and play any song they want, while ensuring they won't hear anything inappropriate. However, the real bonus is that every Kids Edition device comes with an entire year of Amazon Kids+ streaming service for free. The service normally costs $69 annually and gives your child access to kid-friendly shows and movies, educational games, music, apps, and even eBooks, and it's easily worth the regular monthly cost starting at $2.99.

Thanks to Cyber Monday, right now you can pick up the Echo Dot Kids Edition on sale for $38.99 with a year of Kids+ included for free. That's a savings of $90 off what they would cost separately when not discounted, and it's even more valuable when you consider how busy it will keep your child. More Kids Edition deals are available now as well.

For only $10 more, you could bundle the Echo Dot Kids Edition with the Echo Glow Smart Lamp. For $14 more, you can pair the Echo Dot Kids Edition with Fuzzible Friends, a plush light-up toy that's compatible with Amazon Echo devices like the Echo Dot.

The Amazon Fire Kids Edition Tablets also come with a year of Amazon Kids+ and are currently on sale for Cyber Monday as well with prices starting at $59.99. These tablets come housed in a kid-proof case and include a two-year replacement guarantee with no questions asked if it ends up broken somehow.

Make sure to shop soon as these prices may disappear as soon as Cyber Monday ends later tonight.