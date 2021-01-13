What you need to know
- Samsung is launching the S21 this week at a virtual Unpacked event.
- It will make the stream available on TikTok, Twitch, and Reddit for the first time.
- Samsung's Unpacked event is scheduled for January 14 at 10 a.m eastern,
Samsung is launching the Galaxy S21 this week at Unpacked, but you won't have to be using YouTube to see it. The company shared to Android Police this week that it will live-stream the launch on multiple venues, including TikTok, Twitch, and Reddit.
Alongside YouTube and Samsung's own website, you'll be spoilt for choice when it comes to watching the reveal.
Samsung's Galaxy S21 is set to launch tomorrow alongside the S21+ and S21 Ultra. All three phones in the series will ship with 5G, powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processors, and flexible camera setups. They'll be some of the best Android phones of 2021. As such, they'll also be a little pricy, but Samsung phones often range in post-launch pricing once rebates, carrier discounts, and trade-in discounts hit. We even know all the colors it'll come in, and new rumors indicate that Samsung may be trialing out special new colors later on. The company is known to do this with its flagships, so those were all always to be expected.
The larger problem Samsung will have is in convincing customers whether the device they're streaming the launch with is less competent than what's Samsung's selling. When one considers the ongoing pandemic and economic fallout, it's easy to see that customers may be reticent to upgrade their phones. When it comes to customers with older phones, say S8 or S9, there's the problem of phones like Samsung's very own Galaxy S20 FE already being in the market. Samsung will make its case on Thursday, but it'll be a while till we can see how much it resonates with consumers.
Get More Galaxy S20
Samsung Galaxy S20, S20+ & S20 Ultra
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Hogwarts Legacy delayed to 2022
Hogwarts Legacy, the role-playing game set in the world of Harry Potter being developed by Avalanche and WB Games, is delayed to 2022. The developers cited wanting to deliver the best possible experience.
Review: The Motorola One 5G Ace doesn't live up to its potential
On paper, the Motorola One 5G Ace is a really compelling package. In day-to-day use? Not so much. Here's our full review.
What's your favorite messaging app in 2021?
Messaging apps are a hot topic here in early 2021, which got us to wondering — what's your favorite messaging app right now?
The very best Motorola One 5G Ace cases (so far)
The Motorola One 5G Ace is here, offering lots of specs and features at a reasonable price. Whether you already have the phone or plan on buying it soon, here are the best cases you can get for it!