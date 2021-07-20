Carl Pei's Nothing will finally announce its first product next week. Ahead of the big launch, Carl Pei has shared some new details about the upcoming Ear 1 wireless earbuds in an interview with CNET.

Pei told the publication that the Ear 1 will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled and 36 hours with ANC turned off. The charging case will pack a 570mAh battery with support for wireless charging and fast charging. Users will be able to get up to six hours of usage (with ANC on) with just ten minutes of in-case charging. For reference, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, which are among the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and 28 hours with ANC off.

However, Nothing isn't planning to challenge premium wireless earbuds from Samsung and Apple with the Ear 1. Instead, the earbuds will rival budget-focused wireless earbuds such as Google's Pixel Buds A.