What you need to know
- Nothing CEO Carl Pei has revealed new info about the company's upcoming Ear 1 true wireless earbuds in a new interview.
- The earbuds will offer up to 24 hours of continuous playback with active noise cancellation enabled.
- Like the earbuds themselves, the Ear 1 charging case will also be almost completely transparent.
Carl Pei's Nothing will finally announce its first product next week. Ahead of the big launch, Carl Pei has shared some new details about the upcoming Ear 1 wireless earbuds in an interview with CNET.
Pei told the publication that the Ear 1 will deliver up to 24 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation enabled and 36 hours with ANC turned off. The charging case will pack a 570mAh battery with support for wireless charging and fast charging. Users will be able to get up to six hours of usage (with ANC on) with just ten minutes of in-case charging. For reference, Samsung's Galaxy Buds Pro, which are among the best wireless earbuds on the market right now, deliver up to 20 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation and 28 hours with ANC off.
However, Nothing isn't planning to challenge premium wireless earbuds from Samsung and Apple with the Ear 1. Instead, the earbuds will rival budget-focused wireless earbuds such as Google's Pixel Buds A.
The CNET report also includes images of the Ear 1's charging case, which is almost completely transparent. While no images of the earbuds have surfaced yet, they are also expected to have a similar transparent design. Nothing has collaborated with Swedish consumer electronics brand Teenage Engineering to design the Ear 1.
The earbuds are set to be unveiled at a virtual launch event on July 27. Aside from North America and India, the Ear 1 will also be launched in Europe and the UK. While the Ear 1 will cost $99 in the U.S., they will be available for ₹5,999 in India.
These are the best shows on HBO Max right now
HBO Max provides subscribers with access to both HBO classics and new Max originals, meaning there's tons of content to choose from. With that in mind, here's a selection of the best shows on HBO Max right now.
Anker PowerWave Alloy review: The best wireless charger for Android
Wireless chargers have come a long way in the last decade, but for most of that time, they’ve relied on older, weaker Qualcomm QuickCharge wall chargers to power them. Now that USB-C Power Delivery is widespread and stable, manufacturers like Anker are taking full advantage to make wireless chargers that better fit into our lives and our current tech.
Review: The Fitbit Sense is finally living up to its promise
The Fitbit Sense can track your activity, sleep, blood-oxygen levels, body temperature, and stress. Now, the question remains — is it worth $230?
From basic black to limited models, here's every PS4 controller you can buy
Sony has come out with dozens of Dualshock 4 colors and designs. Some are beautiful, and some not so much. We aren't here to judge, just to let you know every PS4 controller color you can get your hands on today.