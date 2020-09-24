In March this year, HMD Global announced the Nokia 8.3, its first 5G-enabled smartphone. The company is soon expected to unveil a more affordable 5G smartphone, which is likely to succeed the Nokia 7.2. The first renders of the upcoming mid-ranger have now been posted by popular leaker @OnLeaks, in collaboration with IPEEWorld.

The CAD-based renders of the Nokia 7.3 reveal the phone will have a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner of the display, similar to the Nokia 8.3. It will also have a similar circular camera module on the back, housing a total of four sensors. There is also a fingerprint sensor right below the camera module. The power and volume buttons are on the right side of the phone, while the bottom side houses a USB Type-C port. Like most Nokia phones, the Nokia 7.3 will include a headphone jack too.