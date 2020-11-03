Motorola could soon expand its confusing Android smartphone lineup with a new Moto G10 series device, according to popular leaker @OnLeaks. The leaker has published a new post on his Voice page with the first CAD-renders of the upcoming phone, along with a few specs.

According to the leaker, the upcoming device carries the model number XT-2117 and is likely to be marketed as the Moto G10 Play. It is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch flat display with a sizeable chin at the bottom and a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner.