What you need to know
- The first CAD-based renders of the Motorola G10 Play have surfaced.
- The upcoming device will have a 6.5-inch flat display with a hole-punch cutout in the top-left corner.
- It will also have a square camera bump on the back with a total of three sensors.
Motorola could soon expand its confusing Android smartphone lineup with a new Moto G10 series device, according to popular leaker @OnLeaks. The leaker has published a new post on his Voice page with the first CAD-renders of the upcoming phone, along with a few specs.
According to the leaker, the upcoming device carries the model number XT-2117 and is likely to be marketed as the Moto G10 Play. It is tipped to sport a 6.5-inch flat display with a sizeable chin at the bottom and a hole-punch cutout at the top-left corner.
On the back of the phone is a triple-camera setup housed within a square-shaped camera module. Unlike the Moto G9 Play, which has a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, the Moto G10 Play will come with a side-mounted sensor. The renders also show a 3.5mm headphone jack on the top.
While the rest of the phone's specs remain a mystery currently, the XT-2117 recently bagged certifications from the FCC and TÜV Rheinland. According to the listing on the TÜV Rheinland website, the device packs a large 4,850mAh battery. The Moto G10 Play is tipped to be officially announced within the next few weeks, so we should hear more about the device soon.
Moto G Power
The Moto G Power is currently the best phone in Motorola's budget lineup. It delivers up to three days of battery life, has a modern design, and features a triple-camera setup on the back.
