Nothing today announced that it has teamed up with online marketplace StockX to release the first 100 units of its first true wireless earbuds. Nothing says it will be the first consumer tech brand to launch via DropX, a direct-to-consumer product release method developed by StockX to "offer brands and creatives the opportunity to release new and exclusive products directly to their global audience."

Akis Evangelidis, head of marketing and co-founder of Nothing, said in a statement sent to Android Central:

Launching a tech product on StockX has never been done before, and we feel honoured that Nothing ear (1) will be the first. We're conducting an auction exclusively on StockX, which means our communities will have a chance to purchase ear (1) before anyone else and also before it is fully revealed.

The Nothing Ear 1 will be made available for purchase via DropX on July 19 at 9 AM ET on StockX.com. Every limited edition Ear 1 unit sold during the auction will come engraved with the numbers 1-100, in order of the sale price.

Nothing's first wireless earbuds are expected to feature an "iconic design" with a transparent casing. As confirmed by Nothing last week, the earbuds will also come equipped with active noise cancellation. Nothing's answer to the best wireless earbuds will cost just $99 in the U.S. and ₹5,999 in India.

Despite being relatively affordable, the Ear 1 earbuds are said to be "similar" to the AirPods Pro feature-wise. However, Google's Pixel Buds A and Samsung's Galaxy Buds Plus will be Ear 1's more direct rivals. The earbuds will also take on the OnePlus Buds Pro, which are expected to be launched alongside the Nord 2 later this month.