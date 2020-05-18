While it might not be the latest Fire tablet, the 7th-generation Fire 7 is available as low as $20 at Woot for a limited time. What's even better is that you can even bundle it with Amazon's first-party case for just $1 more. Getting a 7-inch tablet and case for just $21 total is a steal, especially when you consider that the new Fire 7 tablet goes for $50.

Amazon's 2017 Fire 7 model is equipped with a 7-inch IPS display, a 1.3 GHz quad-core processor, and an 8GB or 16GB storage capacity. If that isn't enough storage, you can expand its capacity using a microSD card such as SanDisk's affordable 32GB option.

The tablet is capable of lasting for up to eight hours on a single charge and still features Alexa (you just have to hold the home button to access it) so you can ask questions, tell it to play a song, check the weather and more. You'll also have access to Amazon's App Store where you can download apps like Netflix, Facebook, HBO, Hulu, and Spotify. For more info, check out our review of the device.

The 2019 Fire 7 added a faster processor, Alexa hands-free capabilities as well as 16GB of storage by default and support for larger microSD cards, but other than those spec bumps it remains mostly unchanged. So if you don't need those features, or want to grab one of the original colors, the 7th-gen is for you — especially from just $20.

It's likely that the 7th-gen Fire 7 tablet will soon sell out and after that point stock will not be replenished, so get your order in as soon as possible if you want to grab one.

Woot usually charges $6 per order for shipping, though by logging in with an Amazon Prime membership, you can skip the shipping fee and save that $6 instead. If you've never been a Prime member before, you can start a free 30-day trial to score free shipping at Woot and Amazon, along with access to all of Prime's perks such as the Prime Video streaming service, exclusive members-only discounts, and more.