When we reviewed the Google Nest Hub Max late last year, it scored four and a half out of five stars for adding a number of enhancements to a device that we already love. The Nest Hub Max is bigger, louder, and more powerful than its predecessor, the Nest Hub, and a bit more expensive as well. However, thanks to this latest deal at Verizon, you can pick one up for its best price yet while supplies last.

Verizon offers 30% off your order when you add the Google Nest Hub Max to your cart along with two accessories. With two of these 6-packs of leather cable straps for instance, the total drops to just $174.97. That saves you $55 off the Nest Hub Max's regular price of $230. There are a number of other accessories you could add to your order in place of the straps, though the total will change depending on which you choose.

The Google Nest Hub Max features a large 10-inch HD display that lets you check on the weather, view YouTube videos, or even watch live TV. You can video call friends and family members, ask the Google Assistant for information, control compatible smart home devices and more. The possibilities continue to grow, and the best part is that the Nest Hub Max is just the right size to fit on your kitchen counter, bedside table, or practically anywhere else.

One of the best features of the Nest Hub Max is its ability to control other smart home devices. Not everything is compatible, but the list is pretty long and continues to grow. You could voice control Philips Hue lights to change color or an Android TV to turn on, and that's just the beginning.

Verizon includes free 2-day shipping with today's deal. For more details on the Nest Hub Max, be sure to check out our full review of the device from last November.