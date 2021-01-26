The red HyperX Cloud II gaming headset is down to $79 at Amazon. You can also get it in gunmetal for just a dollar more. Both prices are $20 off what the HyperX normally sells for, and this is the first sale we've seen on the new version of the Cloud II in nearly a year. This is already a super affordable headset given its feature set, which just makes today's sale even better. It also seems this is a price match of a Target deal so you can get it there, too.

Listen up HyperX Cloud II surround sound gaming headset red The headset uses USB audio to simulate surround sound, so you'll know where the enemy is at all times. Has 53mm drivers, a noise-cancelling mic, and memory foam ear pads for long-term comfort. Compatible with Xbox, PS4, PC, Mac, and more. $79.00 $99.00 $20 off See at Amazon

The HyperX Cloud II headset uses a USB audio sound card to create 7.1 virtual surround sound. While it's not actual surround sound, it's good enough that you'll be able tell where noises are coming from. If you're using this to play the latest Call of Duty you'll be able to cut off your enemies from sneaking up on you. Of course, you still got to be good enough to aim, but we can't help you with that.

The sound quality is superb, too, with powerful 53mm neodymium magnet drivers. Puts you right in the middle of the action. The microphone uses an inline sound card and has noise and echo cancelling so your voice is crystal clear to your teammates even with killstreaks and nukes going off on your screen.

The design is super comfortable as well. The headset comes with memory foam ear pads that'll be comfortable and stay comfortable for a long, long time. They even come with an extra set of velour pads so you can replace the original set if they get run down. The microphone is also detachable so you don't have to use it if you don't want it.

The headset is compatible with PC, Mac, Xbox, PlayStation, mobile devices, and more. No matter what platform you use, you can improve your audio experience with this headset.