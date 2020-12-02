Though we didn't see it drop for Cyber Monday, the Harman Kardon Citation 100 smart speaker is going for $99.99 at Best Buy today. The deal applies either the black or gray version of the Google Assistant-enabled speaker while supplies last.

It retails for $350 and we've only seen it hit today's price once before. The $250 savings are a part of Best Buy's deals of the day, so grab it before the price disappears. When we've seen one-day Citation deals in the past, they tend to sell out long before the day ends.

Sounds like a deal Harman/Kardon Citation 100 Google Assistant smart speaker The Citation 100 is probably the best-sounding smart speaker you'll own. It has Google Assistant built-in and lets you stream your favorite music, control connected devices, and more. It also includes Bluetooth and multi-room compatibility. $99.99 $199.95 $100 off See at Best Buy

Smart functions and all that are great, but you need to know if your speaker lives up to its name as a speaker, right? Well the Citation 100 has a 20mm tweeter and a 102mm woofer with 50 watts of power for great, well-balanced sound. It also supports multiple audio formats, including FLAC and WAV for high-resolution audio. You'll be able to fill a decent-sized room with sound, and these speakers are capable of a multi-room setup so you can set your whole house thumping by playing music everywhere.

Beyond great sound, you do get some great smart features. The Google Assistant is built right into the speaker, so you don't need a separate device. Not only can you use your voice to search for music and stream music from your favorite apps, you can also connect the speaker to your smart home and control everything. Control your lights and smart locks and all of that using the Citation 100 instead of another speaker. Bluetooth also makes it easy to stream music directly from your favorite devices.

You'll get a one-year warranty with your purchase as well as free delivery or in-store/curbside pickup where available.