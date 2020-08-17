This Guzila Windows 10 mini PC desktop computer has dropped to $176.99 on Amazon. To get that price, you just need to clip the $30 off on-page coupon and use the code BXHOMVQU during checkout. The two discounts stack to bring the total down from its $230 price, and that's actually a discount from a price around $250. So that's a whole lot of value from this one mini PC.
Big things
Guzila Intel Celeron Windows 10 mini PC desktop computer
The PC is fully loaded with an Intel Celeron quad-core 1.5GHz processor, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and a 120GB SSD. You can expand the storage with a spot for a 2.5-inch hard drive or SSD. It supports microSD up to 128GB. Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, USB 3.0, and more.
$176.99
$230.00 $53 off
Unlike some mini PCs that require you to fill in the blanks, this one comes fully loaded. It has a processor, integrated graphics, RAM, storage, and more. You can expand if you want to or need to, but you don't necessarily have to depending on what you're going to use this mini PC for.
The specifications include an Intel Celeron J3455 quad-core 1.5GHz processor that can go up to 2.3GHz in burst mode, integrated Intel HD Graphics 500, 8GB DDR3 RAM, and a 120GB solid state drive. There is space on the top for another 2.5-inch hard drive or solid state drive, so you can expand the storage up to 2TB with something like the WD Blue SSD. It also includes support for microSD cards, and it can read cards up to 128GB for more storage that way. If you go with the Samsung Evo Select that's a cheaper option than a full-blown hard drive for expanding your space.
The PC comes pre-loaded with Windows 10 Pro for an operating system with support for both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. It also has two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, a Gigabit Ethernet port, two HDMI ports, and a VGA port. You could connect up to three displays using those last two options. It supports 4K HD output, too, so you can use the PC as a media center to store your movies and such.
