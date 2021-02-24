The Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is a large, powerful phone with some of Samsung's best tech. Our review called it the "best possible version ever made" in the Galaxy Note lineup. Right now you can get one at Amazon for $924.99. Pick between Mystic Black, Mystic Bronze, and Mystic Gray for your color. This is one of Amazon's deals of the day, so it won't last forever. These Note 20 Ultra smartphones normally sell for around $1,300 and only drop as low as $1,100 when they do go on sale. Best Buy has the next best price with these downs down to $1,050 unlocked over there, but you're still savig more than $100 with Amazon's deal.

Check out how the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra compares to other phones in its class including the Galaxy S20 Ultra or even the iPhone 12 Pro Max. This phone packs a bunch and compares pretty favorably to any smartphone. Plus, you won't find the others going for a price like today's drop.

The Note 20 Ultra has 128GB of storage. Plus, you can expand that storage up to 1TB using a microSD card. That's plenty of space for all your data and music and apps.

Qualcomm's Snapdragon 865+ mobile platform provides a 3.09GHz octa-core processor and 12GB of RAM to ensure speedy multi-tasking and great overall performance even while running several apps, flipping in and out of menus, and doing all the things you normally do on your phone.

The 6.9-inch screen includes a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 3800 x 1440 pixel resolution, and a 120Hz refresh rate that's adaptive. After using the 5G modem to download everything at blazing fast speeds, you'll be able to watch or play with a great looking display.

The battery life is designed to last all day, and the phone has Super Fast Charging so you can boost it in a few minutes to make it last for hours.