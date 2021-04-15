To this day, the OnePlus 8 continues to be a smartphone with great value, and today that value has simply increased because it's on sale for $399.99 at B&H. The same phone is going for more than $500 at other retailers like Amazon or for as much as $800 at Verizon. This deal is even better than the OnePlus Day sale that's offering the smartphone at a price of $500.

One day to save OnePlus 8 IN2019 128GB 5G smartphone Verizon unlocked onyx black This phone is Verizon unlocked and will work with some carriers better than others. You will need to purchase a SIM card and service plan separately. The OnePlus 8 has triple rear cameras, the fast Snapdragon 865 CPU, 128GB storage, and more. $399.99 $600.00 $200 off See at B&H

Read our review of the OnePlus 8 and see for yourself if it's a phone worth investing in. We gave it 4 out of 5 stars and a Recommended badge. The review said this smartphone "represents incredible value thanks to all of the core tenets of OnePlus phones: good hardware, great software, excellent specs and strong battery life."

The OnePlus 8 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 CPU, 8GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It features three rear cameras that include a wide angle lens, ultra-wide angle, and macro lens. You'll also get a front-facing 16MP selfie camera. The display features 2400 x 1080 resolution, an AMOLED display, and a touchscreen. It also has a 90Hz refresh rate.

This is a Verizon unlocked smartphone. That means you will have to get a SIM Card and service plan separately. It also means this phone isn't automatically compatible with everything. For example, it doesn't work with Spring. Use the B&H product page and the chart there to see what carriers will be best for this phone.

In case you didn't know, the OnePlus 9 is out now, which is why the OnePlus 8 is seeing so many deals. If affordability is your concern, you'll probably be better off going with the OnePlus 8, but you might check out the new phone to see if it improves on ways that matter to you.