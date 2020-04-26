The Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV Edition is down to $299.99 at Best Buy. This is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, and the price won't last forever. This is a unique TV featuring a partnership between Best Buy and Amazon, and because of that you'll only find it sold at Best Buy. The normal price is around $450. It generally only goes on sale during one-day events like this.

One day sale Toshiba 55-inch 4K HDR Fire TV Edition Fire TV lets you access live over-the-air TV plus all your favorite apps. Dolby Vision HDR expands contrast and brightness. Built-in Wi-Fi. Includes a voice remote with Amazon Alexa. Use it to find new content, too. One-year warranty. $299.99 $450.00 $150 off See at Best Buy

As the name suggests, Toshiba's TV has a Fire TV built right into it. With Fire TV and an HDTV antenna like the Mohu Arc on sale for $29.99, you combine live over-the-air TV with your favorite streaming apps for as much content as you want to watch. You'll also get access to more than 500,000 movies and TV episodes using Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, HBO, and more, and you can access all your favorite streaming apps even without an HDTV antenna.

Use the included remote to talk to Alexa. Just click the microphone button and you can launch apps on your TV, search for shows, and more. You'll even be able to control the rest of your smart home and dim the lights and things like that. You can pair the TV with an existing Echo device like Amazon's 3rd-gen Echo Dot.

The TV is updated automatically as long as it's connected to Wi-Fi, so you never have to worry about the software getting out of date. And it gets updated with new Alexa skills and features over time, so you'll always have more and more to do. It has three HDMI ports so you can connect other devices like a gaming console or home theater. The TV has two 6W Onkyo speakers, a USB input that gives you the ability to pause live TV up to 60 minutes, and 178-degree viewing angles so everyone can enjoy. If you're using the TV in a smaller room like a children's play room, you can use the parental control functionality to set some limits on program ratings and things like that.