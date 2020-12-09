Now is as good a time as any to get Sony's SRS-XB33 portable Bluetooth speaker. It is down to $98 at Amazon in four different colors. The speaker normally sells for around $150. We shared a deal over the Black Friday weekend when we saw it drop to $118. At the time that was an all-new low price. So today's drop that's even $20 better than that really adds some value. It's doubtful it'll last long this low considering it's a brand new speaker, so grab one while you can. Amazon's $98 price for the SRS-XB33 seems to be a price match of the same deal going on at B&H.

The SRS-XB33 is a new generation of a portable Bluetooth speaker Sony has been working on for many years. You can still find the previous gen around at some retailers. It's going for $79.99 at Best Buy, which is a pretty good price. This speaker improves on that one in a lot of ways, though.

Wherever you choose to take this speaker, you're going to have a good time. It has a super long-lasting battery so the music will keep playing for up to 24 hours. That'll keep you covered for any daily event. Although if you're a multi-day partier you might need more than one!

You can also keep the music bumping even while you're outside. The speaker is IP67 rated. That code means it is highly resistant to both dust and water so you don't have to worry about it getting dirty or wet. Use it at the gym or in the rain or by the pool. The speaker will always work. And if you need a little more, you can activate the Extra Bass tech for some more powerful low frequencies.

Sony's speaker also has a Party Connect feature where you can sync your speaker with up to 100 more. That's great if you've got a lot of ground to cover with music. Plus the built-in speakerphone lets you use it to answer calls.

Connect via Bluetooth and NFC and charge it through a USB-C port.