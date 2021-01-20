You can get the Razer Mamba wireless gaming mouse for just $54.99 on Amazon with a special Gears of War 5 design. This mouse can sell as high as $130, like you can currently find it going for over at Best Buy, and more regularly sells for around $100. Today's drop is a unique low we've only seen once before, back in August. Usually it doesn't drop below $60 when it drops at all. At this price, this unique version is actually the same price as the regular Razer Mamba even though you're usually paying extra for the special aesthetic.

The Mamba uses a high-precision 16K DPI optical sensor. You can use the dedicated DPI buttons to adjust this on-the-fly since you might want a higher DPI for regular browsing versus a lower DPI for gaming. These buttons are definitely reprogrammable, too.

Chroma RGB is Razer's technology for creating multi-color lighting effects. Not only can you fully program the lighting, but you get full access to the color spectrum and more than 16 milllion color combinations. There are a few presets you can choose from, too. Plus, Razer Chroma can sync with other Razer gear or even some third party products like Philips Hue smart bulbs.

The design is ergonomic and designed for long-term gaming. It has rubberized side grips so you don't lose control of your mouse. These also help reduce fatigue over time. The ridged, rubberized scroll wheel gives you max accuracy as well. It has small bumps to increase grip and provide more controlled scrolling.

Like the DPI buttons, all the buttons on this mouse are reprogrammable. The seven buttons can all be reconfigured. Assign complex macro functions and more using Razer's free Synapse software. The battery also lasts up to 50 hours on a single charge.