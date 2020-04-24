The Hyperx Cloud Alpha Pro gaming headset is down to $59.99 refurbished through the official HyperX eBay store. This headset sells for $100 new in most places like Best Buy and GameStop. Keep in mind that like many retailers, eBay's shipping is delayed right now. You can order and get free shipping, but it probably will not arrive until April 30 or later.

The award-winning headset uses a durable aluminum frame and an expanding headband for long-lasting comfort. The headphones also use memory foam for the same comfortable feeling every time you put them on. The braided cable has in-line audio control and it's detachable for easy storage. Use the in-line controls to adjust the volume or mute the sound without having to grab another device or take your eyes off the screen.

It has dual chamber drivers with an impedance of 65 ohms. Dual chambers means the headset separates the bass from the mids and highs, giving you a cleaner and smoother sound. The Alpha also comes with a detachable microphone that has noise cancellation to eliminate background sounds while you're talking to your team. All the detachable parts gives you a lot of flexibility in how you want to use the headset, whether it becomes a travel companion or you just want to switch rooms or consoles.

The headset is compatible with a ton of platforms including PC and Mac, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, mobile devices, and more.