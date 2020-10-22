The Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 1440p gaming monitor has dropped to $429.99 at Dell. This is a relatively new monitor that just released in August. We did see a low price in September due to a site-wide Dell coupon code that brought it a little lower than this, but it has been selling for around $500 since then. You can still find it going for $500 at other retailers like Best Buy. Today's deal can even be price matched at Best Buy if you want to go through the process of contacting the customer service.

Dealio Dell S2721DGF 27-inch 1440p 165Hz monitor You get 1440p resolution, a 1ms response time, and a refresh rate that goes up to 165Hz. Also has 400 nits of brightness, which is just enough to truly support HDR content. Includes HDMI, DisplayPort, and a USB hub with four USB 3.0 ports. $429.99 $500.00 $70 off See at Dell

The Dell S2721DGF is a followup to an extremely popular monitor that we've shared deals on several times, the S2719DGF. That older monitor has been struggling to stay in stock this year despite its popularity and the price has jumped as a result. We have seen it drop below $300 in the past, but these days $400 is a more expected price.

The S2721DGF has a pixel resolution of 2560 x 1440, a response time of 1ms gray-to-gray, and a refresh rate that can go up to 165Hz in the right circumstances. Other features include AMD's FreeSync tech to reduce screen-tearing and compatibility with Nvidia's G-Sync technology, which means you can use your graphics card (whether it's AMD or Nvidia) to reduce motion blur and smooth out your graphics. That's great for gaming. The display also meets the Vesa DisplayHDR 400 standard with 400 nits of brightness, which means you can take advantage of the HDR support and watch HDR content.

Unlike the S2719 that has a TN panel, the S2721DGF uses an IPS panel. That's an important distinction because TN panels sacrifice color accuracy to be more affordable and have a faster response time. However, Dell has managed to eak out a 1ms response time even with IPS. So you don't have to give up color accuracy or viewing angles here.

I mentioned the right circumstances earlier for getting 165Hz. Well, that's where the monitor's connectivity options come into play. You can connect to this screen via the two HDMI ports, the DisplayPort, or by using the USB hub that includes two USB-A ports. If you want to take advantage of the G-Sync compatibility and want the highest possible refresh rate of 165Hz, you'll want to connect via the DisplayPort. Connecting through HDMI can still get you FreeSync and a refresh rate as high as 144Hz.