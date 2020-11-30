While the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G have had widespread discounts in the UK this Cyber Monday week, Google's premium Pixel - one of the best Android phones available - has been conspicuously absent from most major online discounts.

Fortunately though, Three UK has now matched the price reductions on Google's cheaper Pixels, offering a tempting £50 off the Pixel 5, reducing it to £549 when bought with a £10 Pay As You Go SIM. This deal is for the Pixel 5 in "just black." The "sorta sage" variant is out of stock at the time of writing.

Crucially, all Three's phones are sold unlocked, so unlike other carriers' prepaid handsets you don't need to worry about network locks with this Pixel 5. So even if you don't use the £10 worth of airtime on Three, you're still £40 up compared to buying your Pixel directly from Google.