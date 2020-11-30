While the Pixel 4a and Pixel 4a 5G have had widespread discounts in the UK this Cyber Monday week, Google's premium Pixel - one of the best Android phones available - has been conspicuously absent from most major online discounts.
Fortunately though, Three UK has now matched the price reductions on Google's cheaper Pixels, offering a tempting £50 off the Pixel 5, reducing it to £549 when bought with a £10 Pay As You Go SIM. This deal is for the Pixel 5 in "just black." The "sorta sage" variant is out of stock at the time of writing.
Crucially, all Three's phones are sold unlocked, so unlike other carriers' prepaid handsets you don't need to worry about network locks with this Pixel 5. So even if you don't use the £10 worth of airtime on Three, you're still £40 up compared to buying your Pixel directly from Google.
Google Pixel 5 | £50 off at Three UK
Google didn't shoot for the moon, but it landed among the stars anyway. The Pixel 5 is one of the best and most accessible phones of the year, offering most people everything they want and nothing they don't.
The Google Pixel 5 is one of our favorite phones of 2020, and it's my daily driver right now. Although this year's top-end Pixel doesn't use the faster Snapdragon processor, it does still boast Google's excellent Pixel software experience and camera setup, as well as some of the best battery life in any Android phone this year. (A pleasant surprise considering the disappointing performance of the Pixel 4 series in this area.)
At its original £599 price point, the Pixel 5 faced some tough competition from Cyber Monday deals on the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE 5G. But at £549 it's a bit more competitive, and at the very least represents the first price cut the phone has seen in the UK. Given that Google itself has been relatively conservative with Pixel discounts this past week, I'd say this is probably the best UK deal you'll see on a Pixel 5 for the foreseeable future.
