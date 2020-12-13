Time to upgrade your audio! Best Buy has a new set of sales for its deals of the day. You can get the Anker Soundcore Liberty Air X true wireless earbuds on sale for $49.99 as one of those temporary price drops. These earbuds sell for $70 at other retailers including Amazon and Newegg. While we did see these earbuds drop to around $40 back in October, today's drop to $50 is better than any other deal we've seen since they were updated earlier this year.

These earbuds have been updated for 2020 with some new and improved drivers. The graphene drivers have been expertly tuned. They are harder than steel and lighter than your usual drivers, so you still get extremely precise sound with a lightweight feel. They are accurate, clear, and cover a huge frequency range. The Bluetooth technology is powered by the aptX codec so your music will transfer wirelessly with no hiccups and no drop in quality.

You can also use these headphones to make or receive phone calls. The built-in dual microphones have cVc 8.0 noise-canceling technology that help reduce background noises so your voice comes across crystal clear.

You'll get up to seven hours of playtime on a single charge with these earbuds. They come with a charging case that can bring the total playtime up to 28 hours before you ever need to plug in a cable. The earbuds also use integrated touch control so you can easily play, pause, skip music, or answer phone calls.

The earbuds are designed to fit securely in your ears. They are designed that way and come with multiple EarTip sizes to help you find a custom, perfect fit. All Anker products are covered by an 18-month warranty so you can always get customer service if you need it.