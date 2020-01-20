What you need to know
- Google's Pixelbook Go is now available in Not Pink.
- The new shade is only available for Core i5 and Core i7 equipped laptops.
- Pricing starts from $849 for the Core i5 model with 8GB of RAM.
Google's Pixel phones often come in the standard black/white, and another more interesting color. Last year it was Purplish and Oh So Orange for the Pixel 3a and Pixel 4 respectively.
For the Pixel line of computers, the firm had typically stuck to a single professional looking color, till last year at least. The new Pixelbook Go debuted with both Just Black and Not Pink shades, albeit the latter was pending sale for quite a while.
What color Pixelbook Go should you buy?
Now, Google has finally made the Pixelbook Go available to purchase in Not Pink. Users are now able to buy it as long as they opt for the Core i5 or Core i7 Pixelbook Go options. Unfortunately, the firm will not be bringing it down to the starter M3 equipped Pixelbook Go, so you're looking at $849 if you want it in that color.
Google's Pixelbook isn't the only high-end Chromebook coming in an unconventional color this year. Samsung's well-specced and good looking Galaxy Chromebook will ship in a head-turning red later this year. While lower-end Chromebooks have sometimes spotted brilliant colors due to their education-focused nature, it's nice for users buying more expensive Chrome OS clamshells to have some choice too.
