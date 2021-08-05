What you need to know
- In an interview, Google's Rick Osterloh confirmed the Pixel 6 series will be "expensive."
- Google announced the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro but did not share final pricing or availability.
- Osterloh also confirmed these devices will be released "this autumn."
Earlier this week, Google gave everyone a preview of its upcoming handsets in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A rather large bit of information was withheld, as we won't know how much these new phones will be priced at. But in an interview with German magazine Spiegel (via Pocketnow), Google's SVP of Devices and Services Rick Osterloh confirmed that the devices will both be "expensive" while being in the "upper" segment.
This is an important new approach for us and we believe it will help us be attractive in new market segments. But the Pixel 6 also belongs in the upper segment and can keep up with competing products. I would call it a "mainstream premium product."
This comes after Osterloh spoke with The Verge stating that "it will certainly be a premium-priced product." Of course, no specific numbers have been divulged, but we expect to see prices around the $1,000 mark. This would put the Pixel 6 Pro in direct competition with the best Android phones such as the Galaxy S21 Ultra and OnePlus 9 Pro.
But this is exactly the market that Google is aiming for, as the company also confirmed this week that it plans to spend millions of dollars on marketing. With LG's exit from the smartphone market, there's an opportunity for Google to pick up the pieces and provide some stiffer competition for Samsung, OnePlus, and Apple.
While the Pixel 4a has largely been considered to be a success, the Pixel 5 felt less like a premium device and more like an expensive mid-range phone. It's clear that Google is now in a position to reset the market for itself, thanks to the new Google Tenor chipset, which provides more control over the device than a Snapdragon-powered one.
In addition to showing off the unique design that is sure to stand out, Google revealed the Pixel 6 would feature a wide-angle and ultra-wide camera, while the Pixel 6 Pro adds on a third camera with a periscopic lens. As for the display, we'll have a 6.4-inch FHD+ panel with a 90Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6 and a 6.7-inch QHD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate on the Pixel 6 Pro.
These are already being touted as two of the most secure phones on the market, as the Tensor SoC contains Google's Titan M2 security chip and a core dedicated to security. It's just another area where Google is attempting to set itself apart from the rest of the crowd. And with all of the security and privacy changes coming to Android 12, the Pixel 6 may, in fact, be the most secure phone once it arrives.
All of these features and hardware changes already suggested a premium price tag. But now, we know that's exactly what we're going to get later this Fall.
The Google Phone
Google Pixel 6
Custom silicon, new cameras, and a sleek design
The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro represent devices that break away from the budget-friendly phones from last year. Between the Google Tensor chip and upgraded camera system paired with Android 12, these could be an instant home run.
