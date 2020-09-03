What you need to know
- Google's Pixel 5 has had its price leaked just weeks before release.
- It's rumored to cost €629 in Europe.
- In USD, it may cost $599 or $699, just above the $$499 Pixel 4a 5G.
Google's Pixel 5 is said to be coming out by the end of this month, and a new leak could tell us just how much it costs. According to Technik News, Google will ask €629 for the Pixel 5 when it drops. While the site doesn't have a long leak history, it has proven reliable in predicting recent Samsung pricing, but all rumors are subject to a grain of salt. It's not clear how much that could be in the UK, but its likely Google will price it between $599 and $699 to match other phones with the same SoC.
These prices are a far cry from Google's previously expensive flagship smartphones and a lot more reflective of the lowered-specs predicted to be on offer — a Snapdragon 765G, a 90Hz FHD OLED display, 8GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. That's not to say that Google's phone is cheap, but the company is making a no-gimmicks, no-frills, back to basics smartphone. It may not adhere to the Pixel story Google wanted to tell a few years ago, but it's a price that people will find attractive and hopefully one that helps the brand move units at a time where most people's budgets are tight.
Reviewing the company's only other 2020 phone, the Pixel 4a, we noted:
Google bucks the trend of cheap phones getting bigger and bigger displays, and I appreciate it — although the lack of an "XL" variant will certainly limit the Pixel 4a's appeal from the start. But people should look past that limitation and realize they're getting an incredible value for only $350 here. The camera experience speaks for itself, the spec sheet is going to carry the phone well for a couple years, and Google's software (and guaranteed updates) is always a strength. The Pixel 4a should be on the short list for anyone shopping for a budget-minded phone.
Google's Pixel 5 and 4a 5G will be the company's first 5G phones, and they'll be a bit larger than this compact champion. Hopefully, we'll only have a few weeks to go to see these new handsets!
