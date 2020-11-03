Google Pixel 5 ReviewSource: Android Central

  • Google has launched a "Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes" on its U.S. store.
  • You can enter the sweepstakes by buying a Pixel 5 from the Google Store from November 2-30.
  • Five lucky winners will get $5,000 in their Google Pay account.

Google has introduced a new promotional contest in the U.S., giving five lucky winners a chance to get $5,000. To enter the "Pixel 5 $5G Sweepstakes," you will have to purchase a Pixel 5 from the Google Store between November 2 and November 30 (via 9to5Google).

Pixel 5 5g SweepstakesSource: Google

You can also enter the sweepstakes without purchasing one of Google's best Android phones yet. The second method involves sending a mail-in entry with your hand printed name, mailing address, email address, telephone number, and date of birth. You can find all the other details on sending a mail-in entry at this link. Google says it will conduct a random draw on or about December 20 to select five "Grand Prize Winners," who will receive a $5,000 cash prize. To redeem the cash prize, however, you will need to have a Google Pay account.

Google will also be awarding an additional $2,000 to each Grand Prize Winner as a tax offset. It is worth noting that winners will only be allowed to withdraw up to $700 per week. If, for some reason, you don't want to be entered to win the sweepstakes, you will have to send an email to winnerslist@mkpromosource.com to opt out.

