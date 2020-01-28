As spotted by Chrome Unboxed it's now rolled out to the Canary build in Chrome OS 81. Enabling it as trivial as switching the #enable-quick-answers flash in Chrome://flags. While the flag was present in previous beta builds, this is the first time it actually works, as you can see in the image below.

Google is working on a new feature for Chrome OS — Quick Answers. Doing exactly what the name implies, Quick Answers is a feature that leverages the Google Assistant to quickly answer queries. It's a lot like Look Up on macOS, offering definitions of highlighted words, as well as pronunciations and google translations for foreign languages. You'll need to have a Google Assistant Chromebook. In other words, all modern ones aren't running on G-Suite accounts.

Seeing as it's only in Canary at this point, it's unlikely to hit Stable without a few more months of testing. Other than that, it's a nifty feature that makes use of the really underutilized Assistant integration in Chrome OS.

Chromebooks will be starting 2020 in a big way as powerful Chromebooks from Samsung, Asus, and Google make their way down to the markets. Google also plans to improve the tablet mode of Chrome OS with a powerful gesture system, tackling criticism that the platform has been unsuited for powering devices like the Pixel Slate.

Quick Answers isn't going to be a killer feature don't get me wrong, its just nice to have on a platform that needs more nice-to-haves.

Best Chromebooks in 2020

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.