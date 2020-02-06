As the Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 draws closer, you'd expect Samsung to be hyping up the event as much as it could, but this week, we saw another party throwing its hat into the mix: Google.

The company's Android account on Twitter yesterday shouted out the following pronouncement to the world (via XDA Developers):

What does it mean, and what's the "something exciting" the Mountain View giant is referring to? Honestly, we have no idea. Though it'll certainly be interesting to see Google take the stage next to Samsung at this year's Unpacked event, given that last year, that spot was occupied by arch-rival Microsoft.

The announcement could just relate to the two companies' work on integrating Google Duo into Samsung Messages, but as far as we know, those plans may only pertain to South Korea for the time being. Moreover, it doesn't really seem like the type of big reveal that would warrant such a public outing.

Given that the tweet came from the official Android account, and not Google's own, the Android maker may use the launch of Samsung's second foldable, the Galaxy Z Flip, to tout Android's built-in support for foldables — and its plan for the future of this new device category and form factor as a whole.

We won't know for sure till February 11th rolls around, though, so stay tuned to our coverage of the event as we bring you the latest updates from the launch in San Francisco.

