What you need to know
- Google shows off its latest Super Bowl ad ahead of Sunday's game.
- The ad highlights the Real Tone camera technology Pixel 6 camera that provides accurate representation for people of color.
- Google partnered with Lizzo to preview her new song, "If You Love Me."
Super Bowl LVI happens this Sunday, and Google is giving us a look at its "Seen on Pixel" ad for the big game, which features Lizzo and focuses on the Pixel 6 camera. More specifically, the ad is about the Real Tone technology featured on the Pixel 6 camera.
Real Tone is a feature Google highlighted at the launch of the Pixel 6, which is used to accurately represent people of color in images. We have an explainer on how Real Tone works on the Pixel 6, but in a nutshell, the camera evaluates the subject's skin tone using AI and machine learning to produce an image without making one's skin too dark, washed out, or shiny.
Throughout Google's ad, you can hear a snippet of Lizzo's latest song, "If You Love Me," which offers an empowering message to go with her powerful vocals.
Our own Tshaka Armstrong came out pretty impressed by the Real Tone technology, which was able to more accurately portray his skin tone against another person of color:
The Pixel 6 series are among the best Android phones you can buy right now, so it's no surprise Google would play up its features for the biggest game of the year. Only time will tell if the effort can help Google achieve another record quarter of Pixel sales.
Earlier this week, Google also highlighted the ways that it's honoring Black History Month throughout its products by investing millions into higher education and Black-owned business.
Crystal clear
Google Pixel 6 Pro
Entertainment at your fingertips
The new Pixel 6 Pro is Google's best smartphone to date, thanks to its smooth QHD+ 120Hz display and powerful Tensor chip. This enables impressive visuals that make your gaming and streaming content much more enjoyable, especially on apps like Netflix or YouTube.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links.
