Super Bowl LVI happens this Sunday, and Google is giving us a look at its "Seen on Pixel" ad for the big game, which features Lizzo and focuses on the Pixel 6 camera. More specifically, the ad is about the Real Tone technology featured on the Pixel 6 camera.

Real Tone is a feature Google highlighted at the launch of the Pixel 6, which is used to accurately represent people of color in images. We have an explainer on how Real Tone works on the Pixel 6, but in a nutshell, the camera evaluates the subject's skin tone using AI and machine learning to produce an image without making one's skin too dark, washed out, or shiny.

We partnered with @Lizzo to help us show the world how Real Tone on Google Pixel accurately portrays the beauty of all skin tones, because everyone deserves to be seen as they truly are. #SeenOnPixel pic.twitter.com/1QVN6E5wbD — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 10, 2022

Throughout Google's ad, you can hear a snippet of Lizzo's latest song, "If You Love Me," which offers an empowering message to go with her powerful vocals.

Our own Tshaka Armstrong came out pretty impressed by the Real Tone technology, which was able to more accurately portray his skin tone against another person of color: