In honor of Black History Month, Google's head of civil rights, Chanelle Hardy, is highlighting some of the ways that the company is contributing to the community and celebrating Black culture.

Following a $50 million grant towards Historically Black College and Universities (HBCUs) last year, Google is investing $6 million of unrestricted funds to The Thurgood Marshall College Fund (TMCF) and United Negro College Fund (UNCF). These organizations offer financial support to Black students to help them succeed in higher education.

"UNCF appreciates this generous gift from Google, which will help change the lives of many students who want to earn STEM degrees and pursue careers in the tech industry but may not have the financial means," said UNCF's President and CEO, Dr. Michael L. Lomax, in a statement. "This funding enables us to provide significant support to our member HBCUs and students. Because of Google's generosity, more students will have the opportunity to fulfill their dreams in the tech world and begin meaningful careers in the 21st century workplace."

Google is also investing an additional $5 million in its Google for Startups Black Founders Fund to help support Black-led startups. In addition, it's expanding the Grow with Google Digital Coaches program, which provides digital skills training and coaching to Black and Latinx-owned businesses to promote their growth.

And later this month, Grow with Google is second National Black-Owned Business Summit alongside the U.S. Black Chambers, Inc.

Lastly, throughout the month of February, Google is highlighting Black artists and culture throughout its products such as YouTube Music, Google Arts & Culture, Google TV, and more. For example, Google is featuring new Curated Culture wallpapers for Pixel owners by Black artist Aurélia Durand, which you can find on Google's best Android phones from the Pixel 3 and later. And Wednesday's Google Doodle celebrates Marcenia "Toni" Stone, the first female to play professional baseball in a men's major league.

Join us in celebrating #BHM! This year, we're featuring the work of @4ur3liad, an illustrator, animator, and muralist who depicts the joy, pride, and empowerment of Afro-descendants.



Find them on Pixel 3 and newer in Settings within "Wallpaper & style." #AmplifyBlackVoices 🖤 pic.twitter.com/6CQag3RZQ5 — Made By Google (@madebygoogle) February 7, 2022

You can check out the full blog post to read about the ways that Google is helping empower the community.