Pixel 6 owners are receiving a $10 discount code for their Google Store purchases

Pixel 6 owners are getting a $10 coupon code they can use for purchases made via the Google Store.

The discount code is being sent to some customers via email.

Google is encouraging those who received a coupon code to grab some accessories to match their Pixel phones.

Google occasionally doles out discount codes to lucky customers as a part of its product promotion. The search giant is now giving some Pixel 6 owners a sweet coupon code, and it's encouraging them to buy accessories to match their device.

As spotted by Android Police, the Google Store has an offer for select owners of Google's best Android phones, giving them a $10 credit to use on any item sold at the online shop.

Some customers are receiving the coupon code via email, but it does not appear to be available to all Pixel 6 owners.

Seeing Google giving away promotions to select customers is nothing new. Late last year, Google One subscribers who signed up via T-Mobile received $10 Google Play credits. In June of the same year, the company gave $10 to Pixel owners who shopped at small businesses. More recently, it announced a YouTube TV referral program that allowed existing subscribers to earn up to $200 in bill credit by referring their friends to sign up for the service.

While you can use the most recent discount code to purchase any item from the Google Store, the Mountain View company has some recommendations. For example, Google is encouraging customers to purchase the Pixel Stand (2nd Gen) wireless charger, which will cost $69 after the discount.

You'll also see suggestions for a Pixel 6 Pro case that costs $29, bringing its price down to $19.

Again, you have the liberty to use the coupon on any other accessory available in the store. If Google's suggestions don't win your favor, you can check out some of the best Google Pixel 6 Pro cases available on Google's online storefront.

That said, the coupon code is valid until March 16, so you only have a few days left to make your purchase and use the promotion.