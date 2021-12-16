What you need to know
- Google One subscribers who signed up via T-Mobile can now get $10 Google Play credits.
- Google One subscribers can redeem the offer from the Google One benefits page.
- T-Mobile and Google had joined forces earlier this year to offer an exclusive $5 Google One plan to T-Mobile postpaid customers.
Google has started sending out emails offering $10 Google Play credits to T-Mobile customers who signed up for Google One. As reported by The T-Mo Report, the latest offer is part of the search giant's "Google One Benefits" program for Google One subscribers. The $10 credit can be used to purchase apps, games, movies, and more from Google Play.
Google and T-Mobile had announced an exclusive Google One cloud storage plan for T-Mobile customers in October this year, offering 500GB of storage for just $5. In addition to allowing users to back up and store their phone content, the T-Mobile-exclusive plan also lets them access content from any device and access Google Photos' advanced photo editing features on the best Android phones.
For a limited time, T-Mobile customers can get their first month of Google One cloud storage for free. After the free trial expires, the plan will automatically renew for $5 per month.
T-Mobile customers who need more storage can opt for the 2TB storage plan, which costs $10 per month and offers VPN access as well. Unlike the 500GB plan, however, the 2TB plan isn't exclusive to T-Mobile.
If you have signed up for Google One via T-Mobile but haven't received an email yet, you can try redeeming the offer from the Google One benefits page. The Google Play credit offer is valid until April 1, 2022. It is also important to note that the promotional credit must be used by July 1, 2022.
