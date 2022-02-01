YouTube TV now gives you up to $200 in bill credits for your referrals

YouTube TV occasionally offers freebies and discounts to both new and existing subscribers, including a $50 discount for new customers on their first month and previously a free Chromecast with Google TV device. Now, the cord-cutting service is back with another sweet offer.

Google has announced a new referral program that allows existing subscribers to earn up to $200 in bill credit by referring their friends to sign up for YouTube TV. You'll receive a $20 discount for each referral, and every new user who subscribes will receive a $10 credit for their first billing period. This means you can only refer a maximum of 10 people.

🗣️ Friends don’t let friends miss out on this sweet offer. You can now refer up to 10 friends to YouTube TV for $20 off your next bill and $10 off theirs!



Click here to get started: https://t.co/tHNtVVeUWS — YouTube TV (@YouTubeTV) January 31, 2022

You'll get your bill credit only if you have an active base plan that costs $65 per month, which gives you access to more than 85 channels such as NFL, NBA, and MLB networks that you can watch on the best Android TVs. In addition, the discount won't be available if you're billed through your mobile carrier or internet provider.

For referrals, Google says they should not have had any subscription in the past, including a trial period. Your credit will reflect on your next billing only after your referral has paid their first bill. It should be noted as well that a referral discount cannot be combined with other coupon codes.

To refer a friend, simply launch the YouTube TV app or open its website in your browser. Then, click your profile icon and select "refer a friend," and YouTube TV will generate a unique referral link for you to share with your friends.