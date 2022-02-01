YouTube TV now gives you up to $200 in bill credits for your referrals

What you need to know
- Google announced a new YouTube TV referral program that rewards both existing and new subscribers.
- Existing customers can refer up to 10 individuals and get a $20 bill credit for each referral.
- The bill credit applies only when the referral has not had a trial or any subscription in the past.
YouTube TV occasionally offers freebies and discounts to both new and existing subscribers, including a $50 discount for new customers on their first month and previously a free Chromecast with Google TV device. Now, the cord-cutting service is back with another sweet offer.
Google has announced a new referral program that allows existing subscribers to earn up to $200 in bill credit by referring their friends to sign up for YouTube TV. You'll receive a $20 discount for each referral, and every new user who subscribes will receive a $10 credit for their first billing period. This means you can only refer a maximum of 10 people.
You'll get your bill credit only if you have an active base plan that costs $65 per month, which gives you access to more than 85 channels such as NFL, NBA, and MLB networks that you can watch on the best Android TVs. In addition, the discount won't be available if you're billed through your mobile carrier or internet provider.
For referrals, Google says they should not have had any subscription in the past, including a trial period. Your credit will reflect on your next billing only after your referral has paid their first bill. It should be noted as well that a referral discount cannot be combined with other coupon codes.
To refer a friend, simply launch the YouTube TV app or open its website in your browser. Then, click your profile icon and select "refer a friend," and YouTube TV will generate a unique referral link for you to share with your friends.
Your favorite puzzle game Wordle is now owned by The New York Times
The New York Times has just purchased the popular puzzle game Wordle for an undisclosed amount.
Bungie joining PlayStation makes more sense than you think
PlayStation's acquisition of Bungie makes a lot of sense for a company that's historically put all of its eggs into one basket. Their strengths can now complement one another.
Beautiful, melancholic, and emotional, Deemo II is a must play rhythm game
Deemo II, the latest title from Rayark Games, is a piano-centric rhythm game that rolls adventure into the mix to create a unique experience among its genre.
These are the best Google Pixel 6 car chargers right now.
In celebration of the new Google Pixel 6 hitting shelves, we've rounded up a list of the best USB-C compatible car chargers for Google Pixel 6 on the market right now.