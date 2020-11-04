What you need to know
- Some Pixel 5 units presented with display gaps shortly after launch.
- It was feared that this could compromise the build quality of the device, leading to issues with the advertised dust and water resistance.
- Google today says there's nothing to worry about.
Google's Pixel 5 just launched last month to mostly positive reviews, but some news threatened to put a dampener on that. Some Pixel 5 owners reported their phones had a gap between the display and the body, leading to build quality and durability concerns. Some buyers even returned their phones only to find the gap present on their new device.
After doing some investigation, Google says that it's nothing to worry about. Writing on the original complaint thread, a Google community specialist said:
We've had a chance to investigate units from customers and, combined with our quality control data from the factory, we can confirm that the variation in the clearance between the body and the display is a normal part of the design of your Pixel 5. There is no effect on the water and dust resistance or functionality of your phone. We will work with customers on an individual basis to address any concerns they may have
So while we still have no idea how many Pixel 5 phones this affects, it's probably not going to be an issue if your phone has one. If you still have concerns about the Pixel 5's build quality and liquid resistance, a teardown done this week on YouTube shows that you have little to fear in that regard.
Google's best handset of 2020 may have its flaws, but it seems that poor build quality isn't one of them.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Why do you use a Galaxy Note in 2020?
Samsung's Galaxy Note series continues to be one of the most popular around. With so many phones to choose from, why do you think the Note still comes out on top?
Echo Dot Kids Edition review: Functional, affordable, and adorable
As the whole family spends more time at home between distance learning, lockdowns, and just the chill of winter making it less fun to play outside, smart speakers can help kids get more exercise and excitement while they’re stuck inside. The best smart speaker for kids is still unquestionably the Echo Dot Kids Edition.
Latest One UI 3.0 beta brings improved Space Zoom to the Galaxy S20 Ultra
The fourth One UI 3.0 beta is now available for the Galaxy S20 series. It brings a few camera enhancements, stability improvements, and minor UI changes.
These are the absolute best Pixel 5 cases you can buy right now
Even if the Pixel 5 doesn't have a glass back, it still needs a case before you take it outside the safety of your home. These are the Google Pixel 5 cases you can trust to get you through whatever chaos life brings your way.