What you need to know
- The Google Play Store could get a fifth tab on the bottom bar for limited-time offers.
- The new "Offers" tab is different from the existing offers section in a number of ways.
- Google could be displaying the new tab for a small set of users for now.
The Google Play Store appears to have another tweak in the pipeline. Google is reportedly testing the addition of a new "Offers" tab to the bottom bar.
The Play Store's bottom bar is getting a fifth tab that sits in the middle of the navigation bar, as reported by 9to5Google. It offers a single location in the app store to view limited-time sales and deals on some of the best Android games and apps. When you open the tab, you'll be taken to a page with carousels for "Offers for apps you might like" and "Offers for games you might like."
The latest tweak appears to be part of an experiment for now as it has only been spotted in one instance, according to 9to5Google. Android Central reached out to Google for comment, but the company is not immediately available at the time of this writing.
Currently, the bottom bar houses four tabs for games, apps, movies, and books. The additional tab makes the bottom bar a bit more cluttered. For Play Pass subscribers, the Offers tab makes that area even more crowded as there will be a total of six tabs, assuming this experiment proves successful.
It should be noted that the new Offers tab is different from the existing offers and notifications section, which is accessible by tapping on the account switcher. The new tab displays limited-time offers on apps and games, along with an expiration date for each deal. Meanwhile, the existing section only allows you to add a promo code, if any.
The change is the latest in a series of tweaks Google launched on its online markeplace over the past few months. In October, the Play Store received its Material You overhaul. It also got a new design for Wear OS earlier this year and, most recently, for its website.
