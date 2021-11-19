The Play Store is finally getting a new look, but this time Google is focusing its attention on the website version of the Play Store.

Android Police spotted the new design, which drastically changes up the look from the previous site design. Instead of the cluttered, boxy look of yore, the new website appears to take some Material design cues with rounded corners while also borrowing from the more recent Play Store app design by ridding of the side navigation bar.

Settings, app management, and the like are now found when clicking the user thumbnail, just like on the mobile version.

Near the top is a selection of chips to filter apps by device type, which should make it easier to find exactly what you need for your various devices, particularly while in the middle of a search. This coincides with the new Play Store experience that Google has teased for some time.

Additionally, app pages take up much more of the display with a fullscreen experience. Overall, the experience looks much cleaner. You can view the differences between app pages below: