What you need to know
- Google appears to be testing a redesign for the Play Store website.
- The new design features a new layout with rounded corners that uses more screen real-estate.
- The revamp appears to be live in Korea and Taiwan so far, although it seems not every section has been updated.
The Play Store is finally getting a new look, but this time Google is focusing its attention on the website version of the Play Store.
Android Police spotted the new design, which drastically changes up the look from the previous site design. Instead of the cluttered, boxy look of yore, the new website appears to take some Material design cues with rounded corners while also borrowing from the more recent Play Store app design by ridding of the side navigation bar.
Settings, app management, and the like are now found when clicking the user thumbnail, just like on the mobile version.
Near the top is a selection of chips to filter apps by device type, which should make it easier to find exactly what you need for your various devices, particularly while in the middle of a search. This coincides with the new Play Store experience that Google has teased for some time.
Additionally, app pages take up much more of the display with a fullscreen experience. Overall, the experience looks much cleaner. You can view the differences between app pages below:
Some apps even get a fullscreen video preview when you open their page, like Minecraft:
The change doesn't appear to be live yet on the U.S. version of the website, but Android Police notes that it is already live in Korea and Taiwan. That said, it appears that the new design hasn't reached certain parts of the site, such as the app library.
Still, after the Play Store has seen quite a few design changes over the years on the best Android phones, it's nice to see Google finally giving its outdated website a modern overhaul. Hopefully, the new experience will roll out for more users sooner rather than later.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Review: The Whoop 4.0 is here to change the way you track your fitness
If you're looking for a typical fitness tracker that only focuses on the basics, you might be confused by the Whoop 4.0. However, if you keep an open mind, this innovative device will help you step out of your comfort zone and change the way you track.
One UI 4 (Android 12) beta reaches Galaxy S20, Note 20 devices in the US
Samsung's One UI 4 beta based on Android 12 is rolling out to the Galaxy S20 and Note 20 in the United States as the stable version is prepped for a January release on these devices.
MediaTek calls out Qualcomm with new Dimensity 9000 flagship chipset
On Thursday, MediaTek announced its new 2022 flagship chipset, the Dimensity 9000. It will enable some cutting-edge new features, including ray tracing, 320MP cameras, and 180Hz refresh rates.
Get the most out of these smart devices and services with Google Assistant
Google Assistant is the most useful smart voice assistant for getting your questions answered and keeping track of your digital life, but it's also great at helping you control your smart home devices and services. Here's what you need to know to take advantage of this helpful feature!